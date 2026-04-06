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ASE Up 0.2%, Turnover At JD10.5M


2026-04-06 08:03:17
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, April 6 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed higher on Monday in a JD10.5 million turnover with 2.9 million shares changing hands in 2,806 transactions.
The general share price index rose 0.2 percent at the close to 3,659 points.
Sectoral indices also advanced, with industry up 0.51 percent, services up 0.25 percent, and finance up 0.07 percent.
Of 91 companies, 34 posted gains, 28 closed lower and the rest were flat, compared with previous closes.

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Jordan News Agency

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