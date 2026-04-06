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Sterlingnext Introduces Data Science Master Program Certification Training
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SterlingNext has announced the introduction of its Data Science Master Program Certification Training. The program is intended to provide structured learning in data analysis, statistical methods, and machine learning fundamentals.
The course content includes topics such as data collection, data preparation, and data visualization. It also covers commonly used tools, including Python, SQL, Excel, Power BI, and Tableau. In addition, the program introduces basic machine learning concepts and their application in analytical tasks.
The training follows a structured format, beginning with foundational concepts and progressing to more advanced areas. Practical exercises and case-based learning are included as part of the curriculum to support understanding of real-world data scenarios.
The program is open to individuals from different academic and professional backgrounds. While prior experience in programming is not mandatory, basic familiarity with data handling concepts may be beneficial.
The training schedule is designed to accommodate both full-time learners and working professionals. The course also includes general guidance related to assessment preparation and role-based skill development in the data domain.
Data-related roles such as Data Analyst, Business Analyst, and entry-level Data Scientist positions continue to be relevant across industries where data is used for reporting and decision-making. Training programs in this area typically focus on building core analytical skills and tool-based knowledge.
The course content includes topics such as data collection, data preparation, and data visualization. It also covers commonly used tools, including Python, SQL, Excel, Power BI, and Tableau. In addition, the program introduces basic machine learning concepts and their application in analytical tasks.
The training follows a structured format, beginning with foundational concepts and progressing to more advanced areas. Practical exercises and case-based learning are included as part of the curriculum to support understanding of real-world data scenarios.
The program is open to individuals from different academic and professional backgrounds. While prior experience in programming is not mandatory, basic familiarity with data handling concepts may be beneficial.
The training schedule is designed to accommodate both full-time learners and working professionals. The course also includes general guidance related to assessment preparation and role-based skill development in the data domain.
Data-related roles such as Data Analyst, Business Analyst, and entry-level Data Scientist positions continue to be relevant across industries where data is used for reporting and decision-making. Training programs in this area typically focus on building core analytical skills and tool-based knowledge.
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