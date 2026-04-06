New Locket Data Accepted In Leading Electrophysiology Journal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) (“VTAK” or the“Company”) today announced that the manuscript titled“Safety and Efficacy of LockeT Suture Retention Device for Large-Bore Venous Access Closure” has been accepted by the Journal of Interventional Cardiac Electrophysiology (JICE), a leading medical journal in the field of electrophysiology.

This publication confirmed the safety and efficacy of LockeT for large-bore venous closure in 139 patients and concluded that LockeT demonstrated high procedural success, rapid hemostasis, early ambulation, and low complication rates for venous closure following EP procedures requiring LBVA. These findings support LockeT as a feasible and effective venous closure strategy in contemporary EP practice.

David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision, says,“This peer-reviewed validation from JICE reinforces our position that LockeT is a beneficial product for the physicians, patients and hospitals. The acceptance of study data in a prestigious medical journal underscores the importance of the data and enables Catheter Precision to continue its mission of product innovation.”

Mr. Jenkins continued,“This additional publication on LockeT technology coupled with expanded hospital interest in both the US and Europe converges into our strategy of unlocking value in this product line.”

Last week VTAK announced the engagement of a strategic advisor to assist in the company of exploring various options for its distinctive electrophysiology products.

About LockeT

Catheter Precision's LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA and has received CE Mark approval.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“potential,”“will,”“may,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding potential strategic transactions, valuation outcomes, market opportunities, and the Company's growth strategy. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these risks, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

973-691-2000

...

# # #