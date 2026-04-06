CM Dhami Thanks Centre For Approving Kendriya Vidyalaya In Tehri Garhwal

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, April 6 (IANS) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday expressed gratitude to the Central government for approving the establishment of a new Kendriya Vidyalaya in Madannegi in Tehri Garhwal district, calling it a significant step towards strengthening access to quality education in the region.

According to official information, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has granted approval for setting up the school under the civil sector. The institution is scheduled to commence operations from the academic session 2026–27.

Welcoming the decision, the Chief Minister said that the opening of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Madannegi will benefit children from the town as well as nearby rural areas, who often face challenges in accessing quality educational institutions. He noted that the new school would not only provide a standardised and high-quality curriculum but also help in strengthening the overall educational infrastructure in the region.

Dhami further emphasised that both the Centre and the state government are working in close coordination to promote education and create better opportunities for the youth. He added that such initiatives play a crucial role in shaping the future of students and contributing to the state's long-term development.

In its initial phase, the Kendriya Vidyalaya will start with classes 1 to 5, with one section in each class. Officials said that the school will be gradually expanded in the coming years based on demand, infrastructure readiness, and necessary approvals. The admission process is expected to begin within 30 days after the completion of all required formalities.

The development comes as part of a broader initiative by the Government of India to expand the network of central schools across the country. Notably, approval has been granted for the establishment of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas nationwide, aimed at improving access to quality education and catering to the needs of students in underserved areas.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya in Madannegi is among the institutions approved under this initiative, marking an important milestone for the education sector in Tehri Garhwal district.