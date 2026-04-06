Telangana CM Lays Foundation For Rs 225 Crore Basara Temple Renovation Work

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 6 (IANS) Telangana's famous Gnana Saraswati temple is to get a big facelift as Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday laid the foundation for the temple's expansion and development works to be undertaken at a cost of Rs 225 crore.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and some other ministers, the Chief Minister performed Bhoomi Puja at the temple in Basara town of Nirmal district.

Before performing Bhoomi Puja, the Chief Minister, along with his family members, performed prayers at the temple. They participated in various rituals amid the singing of Vedic hymns by priests.

Situated on the banks of the sacred river Godavari, which is also revered as the "Dakshina Ganga" (Southern Ganges), the temple boasts a glorious history spanning thousands of years.

According to the legend, following the Kurukshetra War, Veda Vyasa came to reside on the banks of Godavari at Basara and during his stay, he sculpted and consecrated the idols of Goddesses - Gnana Saraswati, Mahalakshmi, and Mahakali. From then, Basara gained popularity as a holy site with the enshrine of "Trimataas".

Devotees come to the temple to perform Aksharabhyasam (the traditional initiation ceremony into formal education) for their children.

In view of the increasing number of visitors and lack of adequate facilities in the temple, the Chief Minister resolved to take up comprehensive development of the Basara temple and instructed the officials to formulate a master plan to execute the developmental works in strict adherence to the temple's established traditions and rituals.

The authorities consulted with the spiritual heads of the Sringeri Peethadhipatis before formulating the Master Plan and obtained their approval for the construction of the sanctum sanctorum ('Garbhalayam'), 'Artha Mandapam', 'Raja Gopuram' (main tower), other towers, 'Mada Veedhulu' (processional streets), temple tank ('Koneru'), and the Northern Gateway.

In view of the growing number of devotees and future requirements, the sanctum sanctorum and Artha Mandapam, currently spanning 2,000 square feet, are being expanded to cover 5,000 square feet. The plans included the construction of a nine-storey Raja Gopuram on the northern side, seven-storey towers in the remaining three directions, Mada Veedhulu (processional streets) 33 feet in width encircling the temple on all four sides and a northern Gateway. In total, the temple's built-up area is being expanded from 20,000 square feet to 62,000 square feet.

As Godavari Pushkaralu is scheduled to start in June next year and lakhs of devotees are expected to visit Basara to perform a holy bath in the river Godavari, all necessary amenities required for the devotees will be developed.