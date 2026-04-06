Row Over Arunachal CM's Kin: Cong Targets BJP As SC Orders CBI Probe Into Issue Of Contracts

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) The Congress on Monday took a hard swipe at the BJP after the Supreme Court of India ordered a preliminary probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged awarding of public works contracts in Arunachal Pradesh to firms linked to relatives of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

A Bench of the Supreme Court of India ordered the CBI to register a preliminary enquiry within two weeks and submit a status report within 16 weeks.

The direction came in connection with allegations that contracts for public works in Arunachal Pradesh were awarded to firms purportedly owned by relatives of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, raising questions over conflict of interest and propriety in governance.

Reacting to the development, Congress MP and party General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh, took to X to criticise the ruling BJP, calling the court's intervention“just the beginning”.

“The Supreme Court has just directed the CBI to launch a preliminary enquiry into contracts allegedly awarded to family members of the Arunachal Pradesh CM. This is just the beginning,” Ramesh said in his post.

He further alleged that several BJP Chief Ministers were facing similar accusations, including“at least one soon-to-be former CM from the Northeast.”

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramesh claimed the slogan“Na khaunga, na khane doonga (I will neither take bribes nor let others take them)” had turned out to be a“complete hoax”.

“'Na khaunga, na khane doonga' has been a complete hoax - one that is unravelling now,” he said.

A Bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath said the enquiry and consequential investigation, if any, shall cover the award and execution of public works, contracts and work orders in the state for the period from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2025.

The Supreme Court's directive for a time-bound status report indicates that the matter will remain under judicial scrutiny, with further proceedings likely after the CBI submits its findings.