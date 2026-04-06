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Minister Of Environment And Climate Change Meets Ambassador Of France

Minister Of Environment And Climate Change Meets Ambassador Of France


2026-04-06 07:08:20
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Environment and Climate Change HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie met with Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar HE Arnaud Pescheux.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, particularly in the fields of environment and climate change, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.

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The Peninsula

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