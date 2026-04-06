403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Versitron Introduces Compact 4-Port Unmanaged Switches For Flexible Network Deployments
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Newark, April 06 2026 – Versitron, a trusted provider of industrial and enterprise networking solutions, today announced the availability of its 4-Port Unmanaged Switch series, including the SG70460 and SF70460 models. Designed for system integrators seeking simple, reliable, and cost-effective networking solutions, these switches deliver seamless connectivity across both standard and industrial environments. Backed by Versitron's legacy of“Safeguarding Communications Since 1958,” these switches provide dependable performance for a wide range of applications.
Compact and Efficient Network Connectivity
The SG70460 and SF70460 switches feature 2 RJ45 Ethernet ports and 2 SFP fiber ports, enabling flexible copper-to-fiber connectivity. This configuration allows system integrators to extend network reach while maintaining high-speed data transmission across mixed infrastructure environments.
Their compact design makes them ideal for installations where space is limited, such as control panels, network cabinets, and edge deployment locations.
Plug-and-Play Simplicity for Rapid Deployment
As unmanaged switches, both models offer plug-and-play functionality, eliminating the need for complex configuration. This allows system integrators to deploy network infrastructure quickly and efficiently, reducing installation time and operational complexity.
These switches are particularly suitable for applications where straightforward connectivity is required without advanced network management features.
Industrial and Commercial Deployment Flexibility
The SG70460 is designed for standard commercial and enterprise environments, while the SF70460 is built with industrial-grade durability to operate reliably in harsh conditions, including temperature fluctuations, vibration, and electrical interference.
This dual offering allows system integrators to choose the appropriate solution based on deployment environment requirements.
Reliable Fiber Integration with SFP Ports
Equipped with SFP fiber ports, both switches support flexible fiber connectivity using singlemode or multimode modules. This enables long-distance communication, making them ideal for inter-building links, campus networks, and distributed industrial systems.
The SFP design also allows easy upgrades and maintenance without disrupting network operations.
Broad Application Scenarios
These 4-port unmanaged switches are suitable for a wide range of applications:
Industrial Automation – Connecting PLCs, sensors, and control systems
Security and Surveillance – Supporting IP cameras and monitoring systems
Enterprise Networks – Extending connectivity across office environments
Transportation Systems – Enabling communication in traffic and railway networks
Utility Networks – Supporting energy and infrastructure monitoring systems
Availability
The Versitron 4-Port Unmanaged Switch series is available globally for system integrator deployments:
4-Port Unmanaged Switch | 2-RJ45, 2-SFP (SKU: SG70460)
4-Port Unmanaged Industrial Switch | 2-RJ45, 2-SFP (SKU: SF70460)
Detailed specifications and ordering information are available through Versitron's official website.
About Versitron
Versitron delivers high-performance fiber optic networking solutions, including industrial Ethernet switches, media converters, and communication equipment. With a legacy of“Safeguarding Communications Since 1958,” Versitron continues to provide reliable and scalable networking technologies trusted by system integrators worldwide.
Compact and Efficient Network Connectivity
The SG70460 and SF70460 switches feature 2 RJ45 Ethernet ports and 2 SFP fiber ports, enabling flexible copper-to-fiber connectivity. This configuration allows system integrators to extend network reach while maintaining high-speed data transmission across mixed infrastructure environments.
Their compact design makes them ideal for installations where space is limited, such as control panels, network cabinets, and edge deployment locations.
Plug-and-Play Simplicity for Rapid Deployment
As unmanaged switches, both models offer plug-and-play functionality, eliminating the need for complex configuration. This allows system integrators to deploy network infrastructure quickly and efficiently, reducing installation time and operational complexity.
These switches are particularly suitable for applications where straightforward connectivity is required without advanced network management features.
Industrial and Commercial Deployment Flexibility
The SG70460 is designed for standard commercial and enterprise environments, while the SF70460 is built with industrial-grade durability to operate reliably in harsh conditions, including temperature fluctuations, vibration, and electrical interference.
This dual offering allows system integrators to choose the appropriate solution based on deployment environment requirements.
Reliable Fiber Integration with SFP Ports
Equipped with SFP fiber ports, both switches support flexible fiber connectivity using singlemode or multimode modules. This enables long-distance communication, making them ideal for inter-building links, campus networks, and distributed industrial systems.
The SFP design also allows easy upgrades and maintenance without disrupting network operations.
Broad Application Scenarios
These 4-port unmanaged switches are suitable for a wide range of applications:
Industrial Automation – Connecting PLCs, sensors, and control systems
Security and Surveillance – Supporting IP cameras and monitoring systems
Enterprise Networks – Extending connectivity across office environments
Transportation Systems – Enabling communication in traffic and railway networks
Utility Networks – Supporting energy and infrastructure monitoring systems
Availability
The Versitron 4-Port Unmanaged Switch series is available globally for system integrator deployments:
4-Port Unmanaged Switch | 2-RJ45, 2-SFP (SKU: SG70460)
4-Port Unmanaged Industrial Switch | 2-RJ45, 2-SFP (SKU: SF70460)
Detailed specifications and ordering information are available through Versitron's official website.
About Versitron
Versitron delivers high-performance fiber optic networking solutions, including industrial Ethernet switches, media converters, and communication equipment. With a legacy of“Safeguarding Communications Since 1958,” Versitron continues to provide reliable and scalable networking technologies trusted by system integrators worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment