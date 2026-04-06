Tbilisi Mayor Hails Azerbaijan Ties As President Aliyev's Visit Signals Strategic Alignment

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The mayor of Tbilisi, Kakha Kaladze, underscored the strategic importance of Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia, describing Azerbaijan as a vital partner at a time of mounting global uncertainty, AzerNEWS reports via Azertag.

“Azerbaijan stands as our strategic partner. The relations between the two countries are vital,” Kaladze said, pointing to longstanding ties and what he described as a deep-rooted friendship between the two neighbours.

The visit comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, which Kaladze said adds further weight to bilateral cooperation.“Considering how difficult the situation in the Middle East is, what processes are unfolding in the world, and what challenges the world is facing, we can understand this more clearly,” he noted.

Kaladze emphasised that maintaining regional peace and stability remains a shared priority for both countries, signalling that closer coordination between Baku and Tbilisi is likely to remain central to their strategic agenda.