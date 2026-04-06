PM Kobakhidze: President Ilham Aliyev Is A Valued Friend Of Georgia

The Prime Minister noted:“We took the opportunity to discuss our bilateral relations and the processes in the region.”

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.