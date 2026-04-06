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PM Kobakhidze: President Ilham Aliyev Is A Valued Friend Of Georgia

PM Kobakhidze: President Ilham Aliyev Is A Valued Friend Of Georgia


2026-04-06 07:04:56
(MENAFN- AzerNews) "He (President Ilham Aliyev – ed.) is a valued friend of Georgia, and a visit by the President of Azerbaijan here is always a great honor for us," Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze said during a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The Prime Minister noted:“We took the opportunity to discuss our bilateral relations and the processes in the region.”

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AzerNews

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