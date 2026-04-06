President Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Georgia Relations Will Continue To Develop Confidently

MENAFN - AzerNews) "We are confident that Georgia-Azerbaijan relations will continue to develop confidently from now on," President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.

"We always support each other within all international organizations as well. As the Mr. Prime Minister noted, we have always supported, we support, and we will continue to support each other's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the inviolability of our borders," the head of state emphasized.