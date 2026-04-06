(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Gold X2 Announces New Superion Shear with Intercept of 9.0m of 3.13 g/t Au Including 3.95m of 6.94 g/t Au April 06, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Gold X2 Mining Inc. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - Gold X2 Mining Inc. (TSXV: AUXX) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: DF8) (" Gold X2 " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the final assay results from its 2025 drilling campaign with four holes targeting the marginal shears north of the QES Zone and five holes targeting the eastern extension of the QES Zone at the Moss Gold Project in Northwest Ontario, Canada (the " Moss Gold Project "). Michael Henrichsen, CEO of Gold X2 commented, "We are encouraged by the continued growth of high-grade mineralization at the Superion Zone, with drilling identifying additional mineralized shears along the northern edge of the deposit. Equally important, the intersection of mineralized shears within the QES Zone, in an area of the RPEEE pit previously modelled as waste in the PEA, underscores the project's meaningful upside potential and the opportunity to enhance economics through lower strip ratios." Highlights Four drillholes were drilled targeting additional Superion-style, high-grade marginal shears 300-500 meters west of the Superion Zone. Drilling intersected a new Superion-style shear with an intercept of: 9.0m of 3.13 g/t Au from 180.0 m in MQD-25-327, including 3.95 m of 6.94 g/t Au from 185.05m Drilling along the eastern edge of the QES Zone has discovered new shallow mineralized shear zones south of the QES Zone within the current conceptual RPEEE pit shell. The shear zones are currently modelled as waste and represent additional opportunities to lower the stripping ratio in a mining scenario. Notable intercepts include: 42.0m of 0.47 g/t Au from 56.0m in MQD-25-274 16.7m of 1.04 g/t Au from 53.0m in MQD-25-287, and 7.0m of 1.23 g/t Au from 77.0m, and 24.0m of 0.56 g/t Au from 202.0m Drilling in the east also identified an NNE-striking fault zone that suggests that the Span prospect is the sinistral offset and continuation of the QES Zone. Technical Overview Figure 1 shows the location map of the drill holes reported in this release while Figure 2 further illustrates the NNE-striking Sloane Fault identified in Eastern Drilling. Figure 3 provides a cross-section through drill holes MQD-25-327 showing the high-grade marginal shear that extends from Superion. The results are summarized in Tables 1 to 2, which include significant intercepts (Table 1) and drill hole locations (Table 2).



Figure 1: Illustrates the new Superion-style marginal shear discovered west of Superion. Drill holes being reported are highlighted in gold. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Figure 2: Illustrates the NNE-striking Sloane Fault identified in Eastern Drilling. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Figure 3: Shows a type section of the new Superion-style marginal shear discovered west of Superion. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Drilling activities were resumed north of QES as winter conditions returned at the end of 2025. Four drill holes – MQD-25-318, -322, -327 and -328 – were drilled west of the Superion discovery to explore for additional high-grade marginal shears like those discovered at Superion. Drilling encountered a northern wedge of dacitic volcanics containing 5-10m scale porphyritic diorite dykes before intersecting broad the epidote-chlorite altered diorite complex. MQD-25-327 intersected a Superion-style shear zone along the contact between the volcanics and a porphyritic diorite dyke, highlighted by strong silicification and abundant carbonate and quartz-carbonate veining containing 3-5% pyrite mineralization. The diorite complex was largely undeformed with a weak foliation developing as drilling approached the QES Zone. These weakly foliated sections were moderately sericite-chlorite altered with 1-2% pyrite ± chalcopyrite and returned broad zones of low grade mineralization including 32.3m of 0.52 g/t Au from 329.2m, including 6.2 m of 1.13 g/t Au in MQD-25-322; 18.1m of 0.54 g/t Au from 299.9m in MQD-25-327; and 16.5m of 0.65 g/t Au from 386.0m in MQD-25-328. These intercepts represent extensions of existing marginal shears modelled in the current MRE.



Figure 4: Hole MQD-25-327: Sheared and silicified contact between a porphyritic diorite dyke and dacitic volcanics yielding an intercept of 9.0m of 3.13 g/t Au from 180.0m, including 3.95m of 6.94 g/t Au. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Five holes – MQD-25-244, -256, -269, -274 and -287 – were drilled to test the potential eastern extension of the QES Zone, which had previously been defined by low grade intercepts in historical drilling. These holes confirmed the results of historical drillholes but also discovered a 3- to 5-meter-wide NNE-striking fault zone, the Sloane Fault, that appears represent an 1,800m meter sinistral offset of the Moss Deposit. This indicates that the Span Prospect could be the probable offset extension of the QES Zone. Notwithstanding the faulted offset of the QES Zone, these drillholes discovered additional near surface marginal shears south of the QES Zone with intercepts ranging from 5 to 40m wide. These shears lie within the current resource RPEEE pit shell in areas currently modelled as waste, representing further opportunity to reduce the strip ratio in a mining scenario. Table 1: Significant intercepts

HOLE ID FROM TO LENGTH

(m) TRUE WIDTH

(m) CUT GRADE

(g/t Au) UNCUT GRADE

(g/t Au) MQD-25-256 92.00 99.15 7.15 5.0 0.47 0.47 MQD-25-256 117.00 119.00 2.00 1.4 0.80 0.80 MQD-25-256 142.00 153.00 11.00 7.7 0.50 0.50 MQD-25-256 162.00 164.00 2.00 1.4 0.89 0.89 MQD-25-256 270.00 281.00 11.00 7.8 0.30 0.30 MQD-25-256 319.00 322.00 3.00 2.2 0.45 0.45 MQD-25-256 364.00 370.00 6.00 4.3 0.67 0.67 MQD-25-264 131.00 138.00 7.00 5.0 0.43 0.43 MQD-25-264 163.00 173.40 10.40 7.5 0.57 0.57 MQD-25-264 249.20 255.15 5.95 4.4 0.39 0.39 MQD-25-264 270.00 280.00 10.00 7.4 0.34 0.34 MQD-25-264 290.90 293.00 2.10 1.6 0.38 0.38 MQD-25-264 338.00 341.00 3.00 2.2 0.35 0.35 MQD-25-269 42.00 45.00 3.00 2.1 0.39 0.39 MQD-25-269 143.00 151.00 8.00 5.8 0.39 0.39 MQD-25-269 182.00 187.35 5.35 3.9 0.52 0.52 MQD-25-269 218.00 220.00 2.00 1.5 0.52 0.52 MQD-25-269 261.90 273.00 11.10 8.3 0.36 0.36 MQD-25-269 320.60 324.00 3.40 2.6 1.52 1.52 MQD-25-274 56.00 98.00 42.00 27.5 0.47 0.47 MQD-25-274 159.00 170.05 11.05 7.4 0.43 0.43 MQD-25-274 247.40 250.00 2.60 1.8 0.34 0.34 MQD-25-274 261.00 263.00 2.00 1.4 0.44 0.44 MQD-25-274 275.00 284.00 9.00 6.1 0.76 0.76 MQD-25-274 295.00 298.00 3.00 2.0 0.68 0.68 MQD-25-274 341.00 346.00 5.00 3.4 0.30 0.30 MQD-25-274 349.00 351.00 2.00 1.4 0.33 0.33 MQD-25-274 359.00 362.00 3.00 2.1 0.55 0.55 MQD-25-274 403.00 425.00 22.00 15.3 0.56 0.56 MQD-25-274 439.90 442.95 3.05 2.1 1.08 1.08 MQD-25-274 439.90 442.00 2.10 1.5 1.29 1.29 MQD-25-287 53.00 69.70 16.70 11.0 1.04 1.04 MQD-25-287 55.00 69.70 14.70 9.7 1.11 1.11 MQD-25-287 77.00 84.00 7.00 4.6 1.23 1.23 MQD-25-287 77.00 79.00 2.00 1.3 2.88 2.88 MQD-25-287 95.00 97.00 2.00 1.3 0.46 0.46 MQD-25-287 171.00 181.40 10.40 7.0 0.39 0.39 MQD-25-287 188.55 194.00 5.45 3.7 0.46 0.46 MQD-25-287 202.00 226.00 24.00 16.3 0.56 0.56 MQD-25-287 209.00 213.00 4.00 2.7 1.75 1.75 MQD-25-287 335.00 343.00 8.00 5.6 0.31 0.31 MQD-25-287 432.60 435.20 2.60 1.9 0.90 0.90 MQD-25-287 465.90 484.00 18.10 13.2 0.87 0.87 MQD-25-287 476.00 482.85 6.85 5.0 1.64 1.64 MQD-25-287 490.00 509.85 19.85 14.6 0.34 0.34 MQD-25-287 528.40 538.00 9.60 7.1 0.32 0.32 MQD-25-287 555.00 558.00 3.00 2.2 0.47 0.47 MQD-25-287 563.00 572.00 9.00 6.7 0.44 0.44 MQD-25-287 626.40 639.00 12.60 9.6 0.47 0.47 MQD-25-318 175.00 185.00 10.00 6.9 0.39 0.39 MQD-25-318 217.00 227.50 10.50 7.3 0.31 0.31 MQD-25-322 49.00 54.00 5.00 3.4 0.39 0.39 MQD-25-322 84.00 88.10 4.10 2.8 1.68 1.68 MQD-25-322 120.00 126.00 6.00 4.1 0.35 0.35 MQD-25-322 164.00 171.35 7.35 5.0 0.66 0.66 MQD-25-322 168.00 171.35 3.35 2.3 1.17 1.17 MQD-25-322 270.70 274.70 4.00 2.8 0.34 0.34 MQD-25-322 329.20 361.50 32.30 22.7 0.52 0.52 MQD-25-322 339.50 342.00 2.50 1.8 1.43 1.43 MQD-25-322 354.10 360.30 6.20 4.4 1.13 1.13 MQD-25-322 376.00 380.00 4.00 2.8 0.39 0.39 MQD-25-327 180.00 189.00 9.00 6.2 3.13 3.13 MQD-25-327 185.05 189.00 3.95 2.7 6.94 6.94 MQD-25-327 299.90 318.00 18.10 12.8 0.54 0.54 MQD-25-327 309.00 311.00 2.00 1.4 1.44 1.44 MQD-25-327 364.20 372.00 7.80 5.6 0.43 0.43 MQD-25-327 380.00 383.00 3.00 2.2 0.67 0.67 MQD-25-328 52.00 54.00 2.00 1.3 0.31 0.31 MQD-25-328 190.00 199.00 9.00 6.4 0.73 0.73 MQD-25-328 232.00 234.00 2.00 1.4 0.61 0.61 MQD-25-328 297.00 305.00 8.00 5.8 0.42 0.42 MQD-25-328 321.00 323.00 2.00 1.5 0.32 0.32 MQD-25-328 386.00 402.50 16.50 12.3 0.65 0.65 MQD-25-328 455.00 462.00 7.00 5.3 0.50 0.50 Intersections calculated above a 0.3 g/t Au cut off with a top cut of 30 g/t Au and a maximum internal waste interval of 5 metres. Shaded intervals are intersections calculated above a 1.0 g/t Au cut off. Intervals in bold are those with a grade thickness factor exceeding 20 gram x metres / tonne gold. True widths are approximate and assume a subvertical body.

Table 2: Drill Collars

HOLE EAST NORTH RL AZIMUTH DIP EOH MQD-25-256 670,929 5,379,795 429 323.6 -51.4 420.0 MQD-25-264 670,982 5,379,894 429 320.6 -47.1 354.0 MQD-25-269 671,081 5,379,969 430 322.8 -45.0 333.0 MQD-25-274 670,856 5,379,790 429 330.2 -50.8 453.0 MQD-25-287 670,730 5,379,573 429 345.1 -50.0 669.0 MQD-25-318 669,340 5,379,640 430 149.9 -51.1 386.2 MQD-25-322 669,540 5,379,730 429 152.0 -49.1 402.0 MQD-25-327 669,314 5,379,738 430 149.9 -49.5 483.0 MQD-25-328 669,385 5,379,779 429 148.1 -49.0 489.0

Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

The HQ diameter drill core has been oriented using ACTIII or equivalent tools and validated in the core shack. All core has been sawed in half cut just off the core orientation line (bottom of hole) with the right half (looking down hole) of the core bagged and sent a third-party analytical laboratory. The left half of the core was returned to core boxes and is stored at Gold X2's Kashabowie core yard facility.

All samples were sent to ALS Geochemistry in Thunder Bay for preparation and analysis was performed in the ALS Vancouver analytical facility. ALS is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025. Samples were analysed for gold via fire assay with an AA finish (" Au-AA23 ") and 48 pathfinder elements via ICP-MS after four-acid digestion (" ME-MS61 "). Samples that assayed over 10 ppm Au were re-run via fire assay with a gravimetric finish (" Au-GRA21 ").

In addition to ALS quality assurance / quality control (" QA/QC ") protocols, Gold X2 has implemented a quality control program for all samples collected through the drilling program. The quality control program was designed by a qualified and independent third party, with a focus on the quality of analytical results for gold. Analytical results are received, imported to our secure on-line database and evaluated to meet our established guidelines to ensure that all sample batches pass industry best practice for analytical quality control. Certified reference materials are considered acceptable if values returned are within three standard deviations of the certified value reported by the manufacture of the material. In addition to the certified reference material, certified blank material is included in the sample stream to monitor contamination during sample preparation. Blank material results are assessed based on the returned gold result being less than ten times the quoted lower detection limit of the analytical method. The results of the on-going analytical quality control program are evaluated and reported to Gold X2 by Orix Geoscience Inc.

Qualified Person

Peter Flindell, PGeo, MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice-President, Exploration, of the Company, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Mr. Flindell has verified the data disclosed. To verify the information related to the winter drill program at the Moss Gold Project, Mr. Flindell has visited the property several times; discussed and reviewed logging, sampling, bulk density, core cutting and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations. He has also overseen the Company's health and safety policies in the field to ensure full compliance, and consulted with the Project's host indigenous communities on the planning and implementation of the drill program, particularly with respect to its impact on the environment and the Company's remediation protocols.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also wishes to announce that, pursuant to the Company's omnibus incentive plan, it granted a total of 150,000 stock options (the " Options ") to an employee of the Company. The Options are each exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $1.49 for a period of five (5) years.

Service Provider Engagements

The Company also announces that it has engaged the following service providers (the " Contractors ") to advise and coordinate market making and digital media services on behalf of the Company.

The Company has engaged ICP Securities Inc. (" ICP "), a Toronto-based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, to provide market making services commencing April 6, 2026, for an initial term of four months (the " Initial Term "), which shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each, an " Additional Term "). The agreement can be terminated by either party providing at least thirty (30) days written notice of termination prior to the end of the Initial Term or Additional Term, as applicable. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes, at the commencement of the Initial Term and each Additional Term, as applicable. ICP is an arm's length party to the Company, and ICP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. In connection with the provision of market making services, ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

The Company has engaged Native Ads, Inc. (" Native Ads "), a Vancouver and New York-based full-service advertising agency, to provide strategic digital media, marketing and data analytic services (the " Services ") to the Company commencing April 6, 2026. The Company will make the total upfront payment of US$250,000 (the " Retainer ") to Native Ads for Services covering a term of 24 months, or until the Retainer has been depleted. The agreement may be terminated at any time upon thirty days' written notice. Native Ads is an arm's length party to the Company, and Native Ads has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The engagement of each of the Contractors remains subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Gold X2 Mining

Gold X2 is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $100 million of new capital and completed approximately 100,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 300,000 meters of drilling. The 2026 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (" MRE ") for the Moss and East Coldstream Deposits has expanded to 2.458 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.04 g/t Au, contained within 73.8 million tonnes and 4.209 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 0.97 g/t Au contained within 134.7 million tonnes. The Moss Deposit also has a silver MRE of 3.160 million ounces of indicated silver resources at 1.53 g/t Ag contained within 64.3 Mt and 6.273 million ounces of inferred silver resources at 1.55 g/t Ag contained within 125.9 Mt. Results of a preliminary economic assessment (" PEA ") of the Moss Gold Project suggest the potential for the deposit to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The MRE and PEA are supported by a NI 43-101 technical report for the Moss Gold Project available on the Company's website and under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ ( ) and the Company's website ( ).

For More Information – Please Contact:

Michael Henrichsen

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Gold X2 Mining Inc.

E: ...

W:

T: 1-604-404-4335

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the exploration and development of the Moss Gold Project; the potential mineralization at the Moss Gold Project based on the winter drill program, including the potential for additional mineral resources; the enhancement of the Moss Gold Project; statements regarding the Company's future drill plans, including the expected benefits and results thereof; that the Superion target has the potential to significantly add to the current mineral resource estimate within the top 200 meters from surface with continued drilling and to reduce the overall strip ratio of the deposit; the potential for resource growth at Moss and the fact that the results have the potential to significantly impact the economic performance of the deposit moving forward; the potential for a much larger mineralized system and that it will be pursued in the near future through additional drilling; and other statements that are not historical facts.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: uncertainty and variation in the estimation of mineral resources; risks related to exploration, development, and operation activities; exploration and development of the Moss Gold Project will not be undertaken as anticipated; the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; the economic performance of the deposit may not be consistent with management's expectations; the Company's exploration work may not deliver the results expected; the fluctuating price of gold; unknown liabilities in connection with acquisitions; compliance with extensive government regulation; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental permits, or non-compliance with permits; environmental and other regulatory requirements; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; risks related to natural disasters, terrorist acts, health crises, and other disruptions and dislocations; global financial conditions; uninsured risks; climate change risks; competition from other companies and individuals; conflicts of interest; risks related to compliance with anti-corruption laws; the Company's limited operating history; intervention by non-governmental organizations; outside contractor risks; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance; the Superion target may not add to the current mineral resource; and other risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

The forward-looking information in this news release is based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding: the future price of gold; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to fund its programs; the Company's ability to carry on exploration, development and mining activities; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; the timing and results of drilling programs; mineral resource estimates and the assumptions on which they are based; the discovery of mineral resources and mineral reserves on the Company's mineral properties; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the Company's ability to operate in a safe, efficient, and effective manner; the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that the Superion target will add to the current mineral resource; that the Company's exploration work will deliver the results expected; and that there will be no material adverse change or disruptions affecting the Company or its properties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.







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Source: Gold X2 Mining Inc.