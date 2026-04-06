Shareholder News: Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Executive Compensation Triggers Investigation Into The Board Current Shareholders Urged To Contact BFA Law

Why is Willis Lease Finance being Investigated?

Willis Lease is“effectively controlled” by Charles F. Willis, IV, who founded the company in 1985 and owns approximately 40% of the company's stock. Willis Lease's board of directors consists of Mr. Willis, his son (who serves as the CEO of Willis Lease), and three additional directors (who are purportedly independent and constitute the Company's compensation committee).

In fiscal year 2022, Mr. Willis received compensation totaling approximately $6.2 million n. In fiscal year 2023, he received compensation totaling approximately $10.7 million. In fiscal year 2025, he received compensation totaling approximately $14.2 million. Over half of Mr. Willis' total compensation for these years has been in the form of stock awards.

Despite this substantial compensation, on November 10, 2025, Willis Lease's compensation committee awarded Mr. Willis an option grant to purchase up to 300,000 shares of Willis Lease common stock“intended to retain and incentivize Mr. Willis to continue in the role of Executive Chairman” with a four-year vesting period and an exercise price linked to Willis Lease's stock price at the time of the option grant. In the months following this option grant, Willis Lease's stock price has risen significantly, giving the options significant value to Mr. Willis.

BFA is investigating whether Willis Lease's compensation to Charles F. Willis, IV, represents excessive or wasteful compensation, and whether the Company's board of directors, together with Charles F. Willis, IV (as the controlling shareholder) have breached their fiduciary duties to Willis Lease's stockholders in connection with the compensation.

What Can You Do?

If you are a current holder of Willis Lease Finance Corporation stock, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

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