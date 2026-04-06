American Retirees Drive Surge In Italy Golden Visa Applications, Get Golden Visa Reveals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Get Golden Visa's recent report, American Retirement Exodus, Italy has become the 4th most popular destination in Europe based on US Social Security recipients and increasing Golden Visa inquiries from American retirees. Around 15,465 American retirees receive their Social Security benefits there, as the most recent SSA data highlights.

The American Retirement Exodus suggests that the decision to retire overseas is not made lightly. Rather, many Americans are being pushed by the rising cost of living, political polarization, healthcare costs, and long-term financial uncertainty in the US. At the same time, having a comfortable retirement in the US once required around $1.28 million in savings. Today, it has become a benchmark many households struggle to reach, as around 81% worry their savings will not last throughout their lifetime.

Italy Standing Out for Americans Retiring Overseas

Policy changes across Southern Europe are influencing Americans' retirement plans. Spain used to be the first go-to destination for lifestyle relocators, but lost its appeal due to the closure of the Golden Visa and the proposed 100% real estate tax for non-EU citizens.

Following this, Americans embrace La Dolce Vita for retirement overseas, drawn by its favorable residency options. Especially recently, Italy Golden Visa has attracted particular attention among American investors seeking residency in Europe with plans to relocate there in the future.

Proving this, Murat Coskun, Managing Partner at Get Golden Visa, states:

“Italy's Golden Visa is gaining attention because it offers a clear investment pathway starting from a €250,000 startup investment to residency while allowing investors to establish a foothold in Europe before making a full relocation decision.”

A Growing Desire for Stability

Since 2022, Get Golden Visa has served investors from 47 nationalities, including a growing number from the United States, and has supported clients across 16 residency and citizenship by investment programs worldwide. Building on this global investor activity, the firm has been tracking the broader American Exodus trend through its American Exodus Series. The analysis is informed by a combination of market data and insights from its international investor base.

Through these investor interactions and inquiries, a clear pattern has emerged: American retirees are increasingly moving overseas. This year's findings stated that Americans retire to Italy, especially those considering relocation abroad.

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Charles Taylor Harris

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