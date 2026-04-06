Highland Copper Acknowledged In White House Publication As Contributor To Expanding U.S. Domestic Mining

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI; OTCQB: HDRSF) (“” or the“”) is pleased to announce that it has been acknowledged as a contributor to U.S. mining expansion in White House publication,“Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Strengthens Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum, and Copper Imports - Bolstering Domestic Manufacturing of Strategic Metals and their Derivative.” The Fact Sheet can be found at the following link: .

The Fact Sheet outlines actions under the April 2, 2026, Proclamation:“Strengthening Actions Taken to Adjust Imports of Aluminum, Steel, and Copper into the United States.” It particularly addresses“tariffs imposed on imported steel, aluminum, and copper in order to more effectively address the national-security threat posed by such imports,” and“to protect the national security of the United States, including the economic resilience of vital industries and the financial position of American workers.”

In reference to U.S. domestic mining and smelting, the Fact Sheet states:“New U.S. aluminum and copper smelting is also underway across America. Earlier this year, Century Aluminum and Emirates Global Aluminum announced a joint venture to build the first new aluminum smelter in the United States in decades, in Oklahoma. Companies such as Highland Copper, Ivanhoe Electric, Rio Tinto, and Wieland are expanding U.S. copper mining, smelting, and fabrication facilities. This buildout - and the continued health of these vital American industries - is only possible through the continued implementation and strengthening of the President's Section 232 tariff programs. These tariffs ensure domestic producers and workers can compete on a level playing field.”

U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman (R-MI), a retired Lieutenant General in the U.S. Marine Corps and a member of the House Committee on Armed Services, stated:“I am grateful that the White House recognized Highland Copper as important to the expansion of U.S. domestic copper mining. Highland's Copperwood project aims to responsibly produce copper in Michigan to help support the American economy and national defense.”

Barry O'Shea, Chief Executive Officer of Highland Copper, stated:“This White House statement is an important acknowledgement of Highland's Copperwood project. It also reflects our visibility to the administration and key U.S. federal agencies. We look forward to continuing discussions on federal funding opportunities at the U.S. Export Import Bank, from which Highland received a Letter of Interest for $250 million in project financing, in addition to early engagement with the Department of War and the Department of Energy, as we continue to drive the Copperwood project to a near-term construction decision.”

About Highland Copper Company

Highland Copper Company Inc. is focused on developing the Copperwood Project in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company also owns surface rights securing access to the Copperwood deposit and providing space for infrastructure at Copperwood as required. The Company has 738,188,122 common shares issued and outstanding. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol“HI” and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol“HDRSF.”

More information about the Company is available on the Company's website at and on SEDAR+ at .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” and“forward-looking information” (collectively“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements include, without limitation, statements which imply the support of the current U.S. administration for the Copperwood Project, the potential for project financing from the U.S. EXIM Bank and other U.S. government departments, and the expectation that the Copperwood project will be advanced to construction. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, which management believes to be reasonable, but may prove to be incorrect. Important factors that could materially impact the Company's expectations include: changes to the U.S. public policy supporting domestic production of copper; opposition by third parties to the Copperwood project; discussions with U.S. EXIM bank and other U.S. government departments may not lead to federal funding; changes in Copperwood project parameters as plans continue to be refined; availability of services, materials and skilled labour to complete work programs, testing and drilling; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; the fact that permit extensions, renewals and amendments are subject to regulatory approvals, which may be conditioned, delayed or denied; there is no assurance that the grant funding we have applied for will be available, and any such approval may be subject to conditions; advancement to a construction decision at Copperwood is subject to additional studies, for which the Company will require additional funds, which may not be available on a timely basis and accordingly could delay a construction decision; unexpected cost increases, which could include significant increases in estimated capital and operating costs and the effects of inflation; fluctuations in metal prices and currency exchange rates; general market and industry conditions, the results of baseline studies and test work may result in unforeseen issues which could delay or hamper advancement of the project, and the other risks set out in the Company's public disclosure documents, including the AIF, filed on SEDAR Plus. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information or media requests, please contact:

Barry O'Shea, CEO

Email: ...

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