Roof Collapses Kill 9 In Eastern Afghanistan After Heavy Rain

The deaths were reported in Nangarhar Province and Maidan Wardak Province, underscoring the mounting human toll of the country's worsening weather emergency.

Officials in Nangarhar said six people were killed when the roofs of three homes collapsed in the districts of Pachiragam, Khogyani and Spin Ghar after intense rainfall weakened mud-brick structures. Local reports said seven others were injured there, with children among the casualties, highlighting the vulnerability of rural homes during severe spring storms.

In Maidan Wardak, Taliban police spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Israr said a woman and two children were killed after the roof of a house collapsed in Jaghato district during heavy rain late Sunday. Two others were reported injured in the same incident, according to local authorities.

The latest deaths come as Afghanistan grapples with widespread flood damage across multiple provinces, with roads, farmland and residential areas heavily affected over the past 10 days. Disaster officials said on Sunday that recent floods and rain-related incidents had already killed at least 99 people and injured 154 others nationwide, while thousands of families have lost homes, crops and access to basic services.

Aid groups and meteorological authorities have warned that more rain is expected in several parts of the country, raising the risk of further flash floods, landslides and structural collapses. In many rural areas, homes made of mud and other fragile materials are especially susceptible to collapse during prolonged rainfall, making poor communities particularly exposed to repeat disasters.

Afghanistan experiences frequent spring flooding and storm-related disasters, but the impact has grown more severe in recent years because of weak infrastructure, climate shocks and limited disaster preparedness. Humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned that extreme weather is compounding existing poverty and displacement, especially in provinces already struggling with damaged roads, weak housing and poor emergency access.

The roof collapses in Nangarhar and Maidan Wardak add to a growing list of weather-related tragedies across Afghanistan, where heavy rain is turning homes into death traps for vulnerable families. With more storms forecast, officials and aid agencies are likely to face rising pressure to deliver shelter, repairs and emergency relief before the crisis deepens further.