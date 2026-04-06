Edwards Acquisition Group LLC Expands Engineering And Infrastructure Operations Across The United States

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Edwards Acquisition Group LLC, a U.S.-based engineering and infrastructure company, today announced the continued expansion of its operations across multiple states, reinforcing its role in delivering high-quality construction, development, and infrastructure renewal projects.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Florida, Edwards Acquisition Group LLC has established a strong presence in the engineering and construction industry. The company specializes in engineering construction, infrastructure development, and long-term infrastructure renewal, supporting both public and private sector clients.

Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Edwards, the company has experienced steady growth and operational expansion. With a focus on efficiency, compliance, and innovation, Edwards Acquisition Group LLC continues to deliver projects that meet modern infrastructure demands while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.

“Our focus is on building infrastructure that supports long-term economic growth and sustainable development,” said Edwards.“We are committed to delivering solutions that not only meet current demands but also anticipate the needs of future generations.”

The company's portfolio includes a range of infrastructure and construction projects, including transportation systems, commercial developments, and public infrastructure initiatives. By leveraging strategic planning and experienced project management, Edwards Acquisition Group LLC has positioned itself as a trusted partner for municipalities, government agencies, and private sector organizations.

As infrastructure demand continues to rise across the United States, Edwards Acquisition Group LLC remains focused on expanding its footprint, enhancing operational capabilities, and delivering impactful engineering solutions that contribute to long-term community and economic development.

🏢 About the Company

Edwards Acquisition Group LLC is a U.S.-based engineering and infrastructure company specializing in construction, development, and infrastructure renewal. Established in 2013 and headquartered in Florida, the company operates across multiple states, delivering projects that support economic growth and modern infrastructure systems.

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