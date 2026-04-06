4 Possible Moves CM Punk Could Make On WWE RAW After Roman Reigns Feud

CM Punk's next steps on WWE RAW remain intriguing. From a tense staredown with Seth Rollins to a challenge from Jey Uso, fresh shots at Roman Reigns, and a clash with The Usos, Punk's options are wide open.

The rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins is well-known. Rollins once vowed Punk would never be champion while he was around, but that promise has already been broken. On RAW, the two could cross paths backstage, leading to a tense staredown. Both might agree to settle their differences later, once Rollins has dealt with Gunther at WrestleMania 42.

Earlier this year, Punk defended his world championship multiple times on RAW, defeating AJ Styles and Bron Breakker among others. Heading into WrestleMania 42 as champion, Punk could be confronted by Jey Uso. Uso might remind him of their clash at Saturday Night's Main Event XL, where he fell short. Another challenge could push Uso's character arc forward while giving Punk a strong segment.

Punk made things personal with Roman Reigns by claiming he would bury him next to his father at WrestleMania. Reigns retaliated with an attack weeks ago, but last week he was on the receiving end of a beating. With Reigns absent from RAW, Punk could escalate matters by targeting his family, calling out The Usos and The Rock to intensify the feud.

The Usos, having lost the World Tag Team Championship to The Vision, are bound to be in a foul mood. Their involvement in the Punk-Reigns storyline could continue, with Jimmy and Jey confronting Punk after he insults the Anoa'i family again. Jey might attack first, followed by Jimmy joining in, burning bridges with Punk and heating up the world title picture ahead of WrestleMania 42.