Kanpur Kidney Racket Accused 'Doctor' Afzal Lies On Cash Bundles In Viral Video (WATCH)

Kanpur Police busted an illegal kidney transplant racket and arrested 6 people. The gang promised ₹6 lakh but paid less, exposing the crime. Fake doctors, hospital links, and staff were involved. A video of the accused doctor has gone viral.

In a shocking case from Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur Police uncovered a large illegal kidney transplant racket and arrested six people on March 31. The gang is accused of carrying out a transplant without permission. The case came to light after a dispute over money between the donor and the gang members. Now, a video of the accused, reportedly the fake 'doctor' involved in the case, has gone viral on social media.

नोटों की गड्डियों के बिस्तर पर लेटा यह शख्स कानपुर किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट कांड का फरार आरोपी डॉ. अफजल अपने ड्राइवर परवेज सैफी के साथ। वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद पुलिस हरकत में आ गई है।#AhujaHospital #Kanpur #DrAfzal #KidneyScam #ViralVideo twitter/1k3rRk3ie0

- ilyas khan (@ilyasilukhan) April 5, 2026

Deal made through Telegram

Police said the racket used digital platforms to find donors. A demand was posted on a Telegram group by a man identified as Dr Afzal, who is linked to a hospital in Meerut.

A young man named Ayush from Bihar, who was studying in Dehradun, agreed to donate his kidney after being promised ₹6 lakh. However, he was paid only ₹3.5 lakh.

This payment dispute led to a complaint, which helped police uncover the entire racket.

During the investigation, links to Meerut's Alpha Hospital came up. Police said several staff members may be involved.

In Kanpur, police arrested Dr Surjit Singh of Ahuja Hospital, his wife Preeti Ahuja, and others. Preeti Ahuja was also a vice-president of the Kanpur IMA.

An ambulance driver named Shivam was also arrested. Police said he pretended to be a doctor to cheat people.

Two OT technicians from Ghaziabad, Kuldeep and Rajesh, were also held.

Fake doctor shock

A shocking detail emerged about a man named Mudassar Ali. Police first believed he was a doctor who performed the surgery.

However, when officers visited his house, his wife said he was not a doctor but an OT technician.

This raised serious questions about how such surgeries were carried out.

A video of Dr Afzal has also surfaced online. In the clip, he is seen lying on a bed with bundles of cash and making a video.

Another person is also seen in the video. The clip has triggered wide discussion and anger.

नोटों से सजे बिस्तर पर वीडियो बना रहा यह व्यक्ति फरार डॉ. अफजल है। यह कानपुर में किडनी रैकेट चला रहा था। इसका मेरठ में हॉस्पिटल भी है। अभी तक 6 लोग जेल जा चुके हैं। पुलिस का दावा है कि गैंग पैसे लेकर किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट करती थी। twitter/XmpwBZTvve

- Arvind Sharma (@sarviind) April 6, 2026

#Uttarpradesh #Kanpur | Police raided six hospitals and busted a kidney transplant gang. A kidney was purchased from an MBA student for ₹6 lakh and sold for ₹80 lakh. Seven or eight transplants have been uncovered so far.1/2 twitter/VvKeCyFuVr

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 31, 2026

Health department steps in

The Meerut health department has issued a notice to Alpha Hospital. Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashok Kataria has asked for a reply within three days.

The notice names several staff members, including a physiotherapist and doctors.

However, the hospital management has denied all charges. The manager said no doctor named Afzal works there and called the allegations false.

Victims shifted for treatment

Both Ayush and Parul Tomar, who received the kidney, have been discharged from the hospital. They have been sent to Lucknow for better treatment.

Police are now checking hospital records and trying to connect all parts of the racket.