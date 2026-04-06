BJP's Journey Built On Sacrifice, Service And Nation First: PM Modi On Party's Foundation Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed party workers across the country via a video message on the BJP's Foundation Day, extending greetings and recalling the party's ideological journey rooted in sacrifice, discipline and service to the nation.

The Prime Minister described the BJP as more than just a political organisation, calling it a“mother” for its workers. He said the occasion was emotional for party members as it offered an opportunity to express gratitude towards the organisation that provided them the platform to serve the country.

Prime Minister Modi during his address said, "Nitin Nabin, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, senior leaders of the BJP family, and my dear party worker, the Bharatiya Janata Party is the only political party where we consider the organisation as our mother. This is why it is an emotional occasion for all of us workers. This day gives us the opportunity to express our gratitude to the party, which has given us the privilege of serving the nation. I extend my heartfelt greetings on BJP Foundation Day to all party workers across the country and to all citizens who support the BJP."

Paying tribute to the party's founding figures and ideological torchbearers, PM Modi remembered leaders such as Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya, Nanaji Deshmukh, Kushabhau Thakre, Jana Krishnamurthi, Vijaya Raje Scindia, Sunder Singh Bhandari, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, P. Parameswaran and Kabindra Purkayastha, among others.

He said the party's rise was the result of decades of tireless efforts, perseverance and sacrifices made by countless workers across the country.

PM Modi added, "I also extend my special thanks to our young President, Nitin Nabin, for this event. This is the first occasion of the party's Foundation Day under his leadership. Under your guidance, the party is fully engaged in serving the nation with energy and dedication."

Highlighting the struggles of the party's early years, PM Modi noted that there was a time when the BJP had limited presence and resources.“It was once said that a BJP worker had one foot in the rail and the other in jail,” he remarked, underlining the challenges faced by party members.

The Prime Minister also referred to incidents of political violence in states like West Bengal and Kerala, stating that BJP workers continued their work with courage and commitment despite adversity. He paid homage to those who lost their lives while working for the party.

Reflecting on the BJP's electoral success, PM Modi said the party's achievements were the result of its consistent adherence to principles and its commitment to public service. He emphasised that the BJP brought a“nation first” approach to Indian politics, contrasting it with what he described as power-centric politics.

"We built such a vast cadre of workers who were dedicated to serving with a spirit of selfless service, who made the party's principles the guiding ideals of their lives, and who never compromised on their values under any circumstance. Friends, we remained steadfast in our values while prioritising public service and welfare. Even when our resources were limited and we were not in government anywhere, we stayed committed," the PM said.

Recalling the political landscape of the 1980s, PM Modi pointed to the 1984 Indian general election, when the Congress secured a massive mandate. He claimed that over time, public trust shifted towards the BJP as people became disillusioned with governance that, failed to meet expectations.

"We can never forget the period of 1984 when Congress won a record number of seats. Yet, the people of the country saw how Congress, after coming to power, was betraying the nation. During this time, the people's trust in the BJP grew day by day. Gradually, BJP started winning elections, and with our emergence, two clear streams in the country's politics became evident. One stream of politics emerged based on power, while another emerged based on service. The politics that prioritised power gradually began to decline, while service-oriented politics slowly started gaining public support. Today, we are proud that we have brought the principle of“nation first” into Indian politics."

Speaking about governance, PM Modi said the BJP established a unique model marked by policy stability and delivery on promises. He also highlighted the party's approach to coalition politics, stating that BJP-led alliances were built on national interest rather than the pursuit of power.

On women's empowerment, PM Modi recalled that the party had passed a resolution for women's reservation as early as 1994 in Vadodara. He reiterated the government's commitment to implementing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and ensuring greater participation of women in politics.

Touching upon key policy decisions, the Prime Minister mentioned the abrogation of Article 370 as a historic step towards strengthening national unity, recalling the vision of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He also cited initiatives such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and 'One Nation, One Ration Card' as efforts to promote integration and uniformity across the country.

The PM further said that the BJP has worked to balance development with the preservation of India's cultural heritage. He accused the Congress of promoting dynastic politics, while asserting that the BJP recognises and honours contributions from leaders across regions and communities, including icons like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister once again extended greetings to BJP workers and supporters, acknowledging their role in the party's growth and reaffirming commitment to national service.

“Once again, I extend my heartfelt greetings to crores of BJP workers on the party's Foundation Day. Vande Mataram,” PM said.