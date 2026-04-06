Rahul Gandhi, MK Stalin Campaign Separately In Puducherry Trigger Buzz Over INDIA Bloc Coordination

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 6 (IANS) Senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin campaigned in Puducherry on the same day but did not share a common stage, sparking speculation over coordination within the INDIA Bloc as the election campaign entered its final phase.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chennai from Delhi on Monday morning along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra aboard a special aircraft, marking a key transit halt amid intensified campaigning across poll-bound states.

The leaders landed at the Chennai airport around 10 A.M., where they were received by senior Tamil Nadu Congress leaders, including former TNCC presidents Thangabalu and Krishnasamy, along with other party functionaries. Notably, TNCC president Selvaperuthagai was absent at the reception.

After a brief stop at the VIP lounge, Rahul Gandhi departed for Puducherry in a smaller chartered aircraft around 10.30 A.M. to participate in campaign events. On the same day, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin also addressed a public meeting in the Union Territory.

However, the absence of a joint appearance by the two senior leaders has led to political chatter, with observers debating whether it signals an internal disconnect or merely reflects logistical and scheduling constraints.

Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to travel to Kochi later in the day as part of his Kerala campaign itinerary.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi continued her tour, heading to Kannur in Kerala on the same aircraft that brought them from Delhi.

With Assembly elections approaching in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam, and West Bengal, political parties have intensified their outreach efforts.

Voting in Kerala and Puducherry is scheduled for April 9, with campaigning set to conclude by Tuesday evening, pushing parties into a high-voltage final stretch.

Despite their brief presence in Chennai, neither Rahul Gandhi nor Priyanka Gandhi held campaign events in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Congress sources indicated that both leaders are expected to return to the state in the coming days for dedicated campaign engagements as the party steps up its efforts in the crucial southern battleground.