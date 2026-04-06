IPL 2026: Patidar's Knock Was The Turning Point, He Accelerated Beautifully, Says Pietersen
Patidar scored a quick-fire 48 not out off 19 balls at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, as RCB posted a mammoth 250/3. He smashed six maximums and a four at a strike-rate of 252.63, apart from sharing an unbeaten 99-run stand for the fourth wicket with Tim David, who hit 70 not out off 25 balls.
"You could see the confidence in Rajat Patidar. Dinesh Karthik has spoken about how hard he worked on his game after the IPL. He wasn't satisfied with just winning the title. He wanted to contribute more. Tim David's innings was outstanding and filled with big sixes, but for me, Patidar's knock was the turning point.
"When Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli and Phil Salt took some time to get going, Patidar came in and accelerated beautifully. The way he adapted to the conditions and found those sixes with such ease changed the momentum of the game. He deserves a lot of credit for that innings," said Pietersen on JioStar.
Former India captain Anil Kumble highlighted that struggles of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson have hampered their batting show, adding that the five-time champions need to sort this out before it becomes too late.
"It's a massive concern for Chennai. If your two most experienced batters, Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad, haven't fired in the first three matches, it becomes a serious challenge. The rest of the batting line-up, apart from Samson and MS Dhoni, is quite young.
"You need at least one of your experienced batters to step up and deliver a big innings. Unfortunately, in the first three games, things haven't gone Chennai's way. It's still early in the season, but they will need to tighten things up quickly," he added.
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