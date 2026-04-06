Parsons Expands Connected Vehicle Leadership, Delivering Statewide V2X Management System For The Utah Department Of Transportation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANTILLY, Va., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced that the company has been selected by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) to develop, implement, and maintain a statewide Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Maintenance and Management System, further expanding the company's leadership in connected vehicle technologies and intelligent transportation. The contract represents new work for the company.

Under the 10-year agreement, Parsons will deploy its industry leading iNET® software solution to deliver a cloud based, statewide system capable of managing and maintaining Utah's growing ecosystem of connected vehicle devices. The platform will provide UDOT with real-time system health monitoring, performance analytics, and enhanced operational insights to help UDOT efficiently operate, maintain, and scale its V2X infrastructure across the state.

“We look forward to leveraging our proven track record in implementing iNET-based Advanced Traffic Management Solutions to help improve connectivity in collaboration with UDOT,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons.“The statewide deployment of our iNET® V2X platform demonstrates our technical maturity and continued investment in innovative, scalable solutions that empower agencies to operate safer and more efficient transportation networks.”

This award establishes a new statewide customer relationship for Parsons and further strengthens the company's growing portfolio of V2X ecosystem management solutions, supporting transportation agencies as they modernize infrastructure and prepare for the future of connected and automated mobility.

For more information on Parsons' iNET® platform and smart mobility technologies, visit .

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we're making an impact.

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