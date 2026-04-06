ECI Mandates Pre-Certification For Print Ads In 2026 Assembly Polls

The Election Commission of India has mandated pre-certification of political advertisements in print media during the pre-poll period and on polling day for the 2026 Assembly elections and bye-elections.

According to a press release, the ECI had earlier announced the schedule for General Elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, along with bye-elections in six states, on March 15, 2026. In a move aimed at ensuring a level playing field and maintaining transparency in election campaigning, strict guidelines have been issued regarding political advertisements in print media.

Guidelines for Pre-certification

The Commission stated that no political party, candidate, organisation, or individual shall publish any political advertisement in newspapers on the poll day or one day prior to polling unless the content has been pre-certified by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) at the state or district level.

The press release further clarified that contesting candidates and individuals can apply for certification through the District MCMC, while recognised political parties headquartered in a State or Union Territory must seek approval from the State-level MCMC.

State-wise Schedule and Deadlines

Providing details of the schedule, the ECI said that for Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, where polling is set for April 9, 2026, pre-certification is mandatory for advertisements to be published on April 8 and 9. For Tamil Nadu, going to the polls on April 23, certification is required for ads appearing on April 22 and 23. In West Bengal, which will have a two-phase election on April 23 and April 29, pre-certification will be mandatory for April 22-23 (Phase I) and April 28-29 (Phase II).

Compliance and Monitoring

The Commission also emphasised that applications for pre-certification must be submitted at least two days prior to the intended publication date to allow adequate scrutiny.

To ensure compliance, MCMCs have been activated across states and districts to expedite certification and maintain vigilance. The committees will also monitor suspected cases of paid news and initiate appropriate action to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

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