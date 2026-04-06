Major Security Breach At Delhi Assembly: Car Rams Gate, Ink Hurled At Speaker's Vehicle
A major security breach took place at the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday afternoon. An unidentified car, reportedly with a Uttar Pradesh registration number, rammed through gate number 2 and entered the premises, causing panic among staff and security personnel. According to reports, ink was hurled at assembly Speaker's car.
एक कार ने सिक्योरिटी बैरियर तोड़कर ज़बरदस्ती दिल्ली असेंबली परिसर में घुसने की कोशिश की। हालात सामान्य है। आगे की जानकारी इकट्ठा की जा रही है: दिल्ली पुलिस सोर्स twitter/I3WsfdJoHX
- ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 6, 2026
SHOCKING NEWSNew Delhi: Gate No. 2 of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, known as the VVIP gate, was VANDALISED by unidentified individuals. Delhi Police and bomb squad teams are on site, with the area secured and investigation twitter/6TkGm1CsgA
- Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) April 6, 2026
Car enters and escapes
Witnesses said the vehicle forced its way inside and moved around briefly. It then exited the complex and escaped before it could be stopped.
The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and security arrangements at the assembly. Delhi Police have started a detailed investigation into the case. Officers are checking CCTV footage and collecting other evidence to identify the car and its driver.
Sources said police are also questioning staff who were present at the time. Entry and exit points of the assembly are being closely examined.
Security under review
Officials have admitted that the incident shows gaps in the current security system. Authorities are now planning to tighten checks and improve monitoring at all entry points.
They are also expected to review emergency response steps to avoid such incidents in the future.
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