Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Delhi Assembly Security Breach: Car Rams Gate, Masked Driver Leaves Bouquet And Flees

Delhi Assembly Security Breach: Car Rams Gate, Masked Driver Leaves Bouquet And Flees


2026-04-06 06:12:59
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A car forced through one of the boundary gates of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha premises, leading to a security scare on Monday afternoon, officials told news agency ANI.

The car, which bears a UP registration number, entered the Assembly premises breaking through Gate No. 2 at around 2 PM, the report revealed. The driver of the car had a mask on.

A Delhi Secretariat official told ANI, "The driver proceeded towards the office of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed a flower bouquet near the porch before retreating."

The official also said that this is being considered as a major security breach and has raised serious security concerns.

This incident comes in the wake of a bomb threat the Delhi Assembly had received during the recently concluded budget session.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

MENAFN06042026007365015876ID1110946274



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search