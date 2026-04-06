Delhi Assembly Security Breach: Car Rams Gate, Masked Driver Leaves Bouquet And Flees
The car, which bears a UP registration number, entered the Assembly premises breaking through Gate No. 2 at around 2 PM, the report revealed. The driver of the car had a mask on.
A Delhi Secretariat official told ANI, "The driver proceeded towards the office of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed a flower bouquet near the porch before retreating."
The official also said that this is being considered as a major security breach and has raised serious security concerns.
This incident comes in the wake of a bomb threat the Delhi Assembly had received during the recently concluded budget session.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
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