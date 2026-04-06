Iran War Giving US Pacific Allies A Missile Defense Wake-Up Call

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Iran war has resulted in the highest level of regional conflict seen since America's 1991 Operation Desert Storm against Iraq, with more than a dozen countries targeted by Iranian drone or missile barrages.

Intense missile defense operations by the US, Israel and the Gulf states offer valuable lessons for Indo-Pacific countries that could face similar threats in future conflicts, particularly those involving China and including over Taiwan.

The threat posed by ballistic missiles - such as the Dongfeng series fielded by the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF) - underscores the urgent need for America's Indo-Pacific allies to expand civil defense services, build fortified civilian shelters and harden military hangars.

The Iran war has tested American missile defense systems, with US-made Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) batteries seeing heavy use. Iranian ballistic missile strikes have created shortages in air defense stockpiles that the US and South Korea have rushed to replenish.

Iranian forces struck an undisclosed number of THAAD radar systems, each reportedly valued at US$300 million, degrading response and warning times for future missile launches. The damage prompted the US to redeploy several THAAD batteries from US Forces Korea to the Middle East.

The next steps in the US military campaign against Iran will commit nearly its entire inventory of stealthy JASSM-ER cruise missiles, drawing them from stockpiles devoted to other regions.

The US has also redeployed nearly its entire inventory of stealthy JASSM-ER cruise missiles, valued at $1.5 million per weapon, with Pacific stockpiles taking a particular hit, according to recent news reports.

A key wake-up call has been the cost of intercepting Iran's inexpensive drones using Patriot missiles, which run upward of $3 million per interception. According to the Atlantic Council, 29% to 43% of all known THAAD batteries are now deployed to intercept Iranian ballistic missiles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dispatched 200 military specialists to the Gulf states, where their expertise in countering and destroying drones cost-effectively is suddenly in high demand.

With Iranian drone technology now in Russian hands - deployed in Moscow's own Shahed variant nearly daily - Ukrainian specialists are also sharing effective countermeasures with the US and its partners.