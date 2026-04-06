National Gymnasts Claim Team Silver At AGF Trophy

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The AGF Trophy international rhythmic gymnastics tournament in Baku has come to a close, AzerNEWS reports.

The tournament featured gymnasts from 15 countries and included individual apparatus finals as well as team standings

The Azerbaijani gymnasts securing a total of six medals: one gold, three silver, and two bronze.

Among them, Govhar Ibrahimova earned bronze in both the ribbon and hoop events.

Fidan Gurbanli secured a silver in the ball competition. Azade Atakishiyeva claimed gold in the ribbon event and silver in the ball program.

In the team competition at the AGF Trophy, Azerbaijan performed strongly and finished in second place, taking the silver medal.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.