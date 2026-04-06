Young Artists Demonstrate Their Art Pieces Within Painting Week

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Within Painting Week, the Azerbaijan Artists' Union has organized a children's art exhibition and competition titled "My Favorite Theme" at the Fine Art Gallery of the Children-Youth Development Palace No. 1 in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

Farhad Khalilov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist, and Professor, noted that the main purpose of the event was to identify and nurture the creative talents of young artists, increase their interest in art, and provide opportunities for expressing their individual perspectives through painting.

The exhibition featured 51 works by 48 participants, covering a wide range of themes that vividly reflected the inner worlds of the young artists and their feelings toward nature, family, and homeland.

A jury of renowned artists evaluated the works based on the children's creative abilities and their approach to the theme. In the 6–10 age group, Naomi Ahmadi won first place for "Breath of Spring," Arzu Hajibayli took second place for "My Dreams," and Nilufer Babakishiyeva earned third place with "Among the Blackberries."

In the 11–15 age group, Nuray Babayeva claimed first place with “Infinity of Space,” Mujgan Muradli was awarded second place for "Abstract Tree," and Aliya Aslanzade received third place for“Mona Lisa.”

At the conclusion of the event, the winners were presented with diplomas and art books and were recognized with letters of appreciation for their creative approach and active participation.