Russia To Develop Tech To Reach Mars

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov said on Monday that his country is developing technologies that will enable it to send manned expeditions to Mars without endangering the astronauts, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking in an interview with Russian federal television Channel One, the Roscosmos chief warned that a flight to Mars could have a significant effect on the human body due to cosmic radiation, especially particularly heavy charged particles.

"These factors also need to be taken into account, and we need to develop a technological response to protect people from such impacts. Step by step, every year, we will develop new technologies that will make this possible in the future," he said.

Bakanov also noted that humans have already developed the technology needed to travel to the nearest celestial bodies, with unmanned flights to Mars and manned flights to the Moon, and that now the main trend in space exploration worldwide is multi-planetary development.