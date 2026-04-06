How Can Motorcycle Owners In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apply For Fuel Support?

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched registration for the public-friendly welfare initiative“Ehsaas Fuel Support Program” for low-income motorcycle and scooter owners starting today, April 6.

Under this scheme, registered owners will receive a monthly fuel subsidy of PKR 2,000 to help reduce the burden of inflation and make daily commuting easier.

Only citizens who own a motorcycle or scooter registered in their name will be eligible to benefit from the scheme. Applicants are required to upload their CNIC, vehicle registration book, a picture of the vehicle, and complete personal details.

Also Read: KP Govt Launches 'Ehsaas Fuel Support Program' to Ease Inflation Burden

In the case of a transferred vehicle, verification of both the seller and the buyer will be mandatory.

Applications will be verified through e-Sahulat and the Excise and Taxation Office (ETO) to ensure transparency and accuracy.

Provincial Minister for Excise, Syed Fakhar Jahan, stated that this initiative is an important step in the government's continued efforts to provide public relief. He added,“Our vision is to deliver relief directly to deserving citizens and ease the pressures of inflation to make everyday life more manageable.”

He further said that this fuel support is a practical measure to reduce the transportation burden on ordinary citizens, and the government remains committed to ensuring relief, transparency, and services reach every individual.

The scheme also reflects the implementation of public welfare promises under the vision of the founding chairman, Imran Khan.