Iran Condemns IAEA's Position On Attacks Against Bushehr Nuclear Plant

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran considers the position of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding military airstrikes on the country's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and nuclear facilities tragic, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

"The IAEA has practically taken a step towards normalizing attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities of countries, and the statements of the agency's director general reflect this. These statements seem to justify attacks against Iran," he noted.

Since February 28, Iran has reported four attacks on the Bushehr NPP and several attacks on other nuclear facilities.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region's energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly. Iran fully controls the Strait of Hormuz and allows passage only to vessels it deems necessary.