Azerbaijan Highlights Jordan's Mine Clearance Model, Calls For Global Action

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 6 (Petra) -- Azerbaijan has commended Jordan's experience in mine clearance, describing it as a regional model following the Kingdom's success in declaring its territory free of mines and advancing rehabilitation and development efforts linked to human security.In a statement issued by its embassy in Amman on the occasion of the International Day for Mine Awareness, Azerbaijan said cooperation with Jordan's National Committee for Demining and Rehabilitation and the Arab Mine Action Consultancy Team has supported knowledge exchange and capacity building between the two sides.The statement also referred to the visit of Prince Mired Raad Al-Hussein to Baku in his capacity as chairman of the committee, underscoring the role of international partnerships in supporting mine clearance initiatives.Azerbaijan called on the international community to intensify coordinated efforts to address the ongoing risks posed by landmines, stressing that eliminating the threat requires sustained funding and a unified global response to protect civilians and strengthen human security.The embassy noted that landmines and explosive remnants of war continue to pose risks to civilian populations even after the end of conflicts, hindering the return of displaced people and delaying reconstruction, while affecting long-term stability.It added that millions of people worldwide remain exposed to explosive hazards, according to a recent report by the UN Secretary-General, with impacts extending beyond casualties to include disruption of access to essential services and constraints on development.