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Türkiye's BIST 100 Opens Monday Up
(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark equity index kicked off the trading week on a positive note, with the BIST 100 opening Monday at 12,968.98 points — a modest gain of 0.25%, or 32.63 points.
The uptick follows a turbulent close last Friday, when the index shed 0.88% to settle at 12,936.35 points on a daily transaction volume of 107 billion liras ($2.41 billion).
By 10:30 a.m. local time (07:30 GMT), the Turkish lira was changing hands at 44.5980 against the US dollar, 51.5100 against the euro, and 59.0310 against the British pound.
On the commodities front, gold continued its upward trajectory, with an ounce fetching $4,652.30, while Brent crude futures held firm at $109.3 per barrel — reflecting sustained pressure on global energy markets amid ongoing regional instability.
The uptick follows a turbulent close last Friday, when the index shed 0.88% to settle at 12,936.35 points on a daily transaction volume of 107 billion liras ($2.41 billion).
By 10:30 a.m. local time (07:30 GMT), the Turkish lira was changing hands at 44.5980 against the US dollar, 51.5100 against the euro, and 59.0310 against the British pound.
On the commodities front, gold continued its upward trajectory, with an ounce fetching $4,652.30, while Brent crude futures held firm at $109.3 per barrel — reflecting sustained pressure on global energy markets amid ongoing regional instability.
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