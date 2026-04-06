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Majority of US Federal Judges Now Using AI Tools in their Work
(MENAFN) A recent study indicates that over half of US federal judges—around 60%—employ at least one form of artificial intelligence in their judicial duties.
The research, based on responses from 112 federal judges across bankruptcy, magistrate, district, and appellate courts, suggests AI is increasingly integrated into courtroom work, beyond its prior use by lawyers. The tools are applied for tasks such as reviewing documents, conducting legal research, and drafting or editing materials, with approximately 22% of judges using them on a daily or weekly basis. Legal research was the most common application at 30%, followed by document review at 16%.
The survey also found that roughly one-third of judges allow or encourage AI in their chambers, while 20% have formally banned it. More than 45% reported they have not received any AI training through court administration.
Experts caution that AI’s unreliability could pose serious risks to the judicial process. “Judges make decisions that are very important to people and resolve significant disputes,” said Eric Posner, a law professor. “They cannot gamble with a technology that is not fully understood and is known to hallucinate.”
The research, based on responses from 112 federal judges across bankruptcy, magistrate, district, and appellate courts, suggests AI is increasingly integrated into courtroom work, beyond its prior use by lawyers. The tools are applied for tasks such as reviewing documents, conducting legal research, and drafting or editing materials, with approximately 22% of judges using them on a daily or weekly basis. Legal research was the most common application at 30%, followed by document review at 16%.
The survey also found that roughly one-third of judges allow or encourage AI in their chambers, while 20% have formally banned it. More than 45% reported they have not received any AI training through court administration.
Experts caution that AI’s unreliability could pose serious risks to the judicial process. “Judges make decisions that are very important to people and resolve significant disputes,” said Eric Posner, a law professor. “They cannot gamble with a technology that is not fully understood and is known to hallucinate.”
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