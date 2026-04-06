Sunetra Pawar Files Nomination For Baramati Bypoll, Vows To Carry Forward Ajit Pawar's Legacy

MENAFN - IANS) Baramati, April 6 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president Sunetra Pawar on Monday filed her nomination for the Baramati Assembly by-election, describing the contest as a mission to fulfil the unfinished dreams of her late husband and veteran leader Ajit Pawar.

The seat fell vacant following the tragic demise of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash earlier this year.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, her sons Parth and Jay and a host of NCP leaders including Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Sunil Tatkare, Dilip Walse Patil among others, Sunetra Pawar struck a somber yet determined tone, framing the election not as a political contest, but as a "mission to fulfil Ajit Dada's unfinished dreams".

Addressing the meeting, Sunetra Pawar expressed her gratitude for the trust placed in her by the MahaYuti and the people of Baramati.“It is with a heavy heart that I stand here today. This seat belongs to Ajit Dada, and this by-election is a result of a tragedy that has left a void in our lives. While I have taken the responsibility of the Deputy Chief Minister's office, I see it as a duty to ensure that the vision Dada had for Baramati and Maharashtra does not falter," she said.

Sunetra Pawar highlighted her commitment to the development model established by her late husband, specifically mentioning his focus on infrastructure and financial discipline. She assured the voters that the "Baramati Model" of development would continue with the same speed and transparency. She pledged to prioritise the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, which Ajit Pawar played a key role in designing.

“The people of Baramati have witnessed Dada's work for decades. I am only a medium to ensure that his legacy of service continues," she added.

Echoing the sentiments of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Sunetra Pawar touched upon the state's political tradition of holding bypolls unopposed in the event of a sitting member's death.“I have spent my life supporting Dada from the background. Today, fate has brought me to the forefront. My request to all is to respect the sentiments of the people of Baramati. However, if a contest is forced upon us, we will approach it with the strength of the development work we have done," she stated.

Earlier in his speech, Shinde said that several organisations have already extended their support. "It was our collective wish that this election be held unopposed. Given the work Ajit Dada has done for Baramati, even if a contest takes place, his legacy will ensure a historic victory for Sunetra Tai,” he said, urging party workers to approach the election with seriousness.

Shinde further mentioned that Ajit Dada's passing has created a massive void.“However, Sunetra Tai has accepted the responsibility of the Deputy Chief Minister's post very capably. Devendra Fadnavis, Sunetra Vahini, and I are working together with great responsibility to take the state forward. We are contesting this election as the MahaYuti. Sunetra Tai has been a witness to the work Ajit Dada built in this region. The people of this area stand firmly behind Sunetra Tai as the MahaYuti candidate," he added.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, while predicting one of the most crushing defeats in history, has urged the Congress party not to file a nomination in Baramati.

NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said many have already extended their support to Sunetra Pawar. "We will discuss the matter regarding the Congress candidate and will make a request to them. While Congress is a separate party, many others have voluntarily declared that they will not field a candidate in Baramati. It is our wish that Congress should now reconsider its position," he added.

State NCP president Sunil Tatkare said,“I appeal to all political parties that the Baramati by-election should be held unopposed. However, if this election is forced upon us, I take a solemn oath: elections have been held here since 1952, but we must all resolve to ensure that Sunetra Vahini (sister-in-law) is elected with a larger mandate than any candidate in the history of assembly elections to date. This would be the truest tribute to Ajit Dada."

Addressing Sunetra Pawar directly, he added,“Sunetra Vahini, I have only one request for you. File your nomination papers today, and after that, just as Ajit Dada used to do, you should only return for the final concluding rally. Between now and then, we will take care of the campaign."

NCP Working President Praful Patel said he had personally called up Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for support for an unopposed election of Sunetra Pawar.