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Türkiye's BIST 100 up at opening session

Türkiye's BIST 100 up at opening session


2026-04-06 05:16:39
(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 12,968.98 points, increasing by 0.25% or 32.63 points.

At the last week's close, the BIST 100 fell by 0.88% to 12,936.35 points, with a daily transaction volume of 107 billion liras ($2.41 billion).

As of 10.30 am local time (0730GMT), exchange rates stood at 44.5980 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 51.5100 to the euro, and 59.0310 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,652.30, while Brent crude futures were trading at $109.3 per barrel.

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