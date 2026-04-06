'Dravid Rarely Seen Inside...': Kumble's Witty Take On Pavilion End Honour At Chinnaswamy
The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) unveiled the "Anil Kumble End" and the "Rahul Dravid End" ahead of the IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, recognising the contributions of two of Karnataka and India's finest cricketers.
Kumble shared a light-hearted remark involving Dravid. "Probably because Rahul spent most of his time outside the pavilion. When he used to bat, he was rarely seen inside," he told JioStar.
The pavilion end of the stadium has now been named after Kumble, referencing his bowling style and long spells during his career. "And I have been given the pavilion end, probably because it is close to the pavilion and you don't need a run-up to bowl from there. When I played, I bowled a lot of overs from both ends, so why did they give me the pavilion end?,” he joked.
Reflecting on the honour, Kumble admitted the gesture had exceeded anything he had imagined during his playing days. "I never thought that there would be a permanent end at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in my name. It's a special feeling," he added.
The former leg-spinner, who remains India's highest wicket-taker across formats, also reminisced about his early connection with the iconic venue, tracing it back to his childhood. "I was 9 years old when I first came to this stadium to watch a Ranji Trophy match between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. So, yes, this feels surreal."
The ceremony, attended by KSCA officials, including president Venkatesh Prasad, marked a significant tribute to two stalwarts whose careers have left an indelible mark on Indian cricket.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment