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Rescue Teams Recover Victims from Haifa Building After Missile Attack

Rescue Teams Recover Victims from Haifa Building After Missile Attack


2026-04-06 05:11:42
(MENAFN) Rescue teams recovered the bodies of two individuals on Monday from the rubble of a building in northern Israel’s Haifa, which was struck by an Iranian ballistic missile late Sunday, according to reports citing local media.

Authorities said the victims were found after hours of search efforts. Israel’s Fire and Rescue Service, working alongside the Home Front Command, stated that they “rescued two trapped individuals who were found under the rubble without signs of life.” Operations continue to locate two others who remain unaccounted for or are believed to be trapped.

Late Sunday, Israel’s national emergency service reported that eleven people were injured and four were missing following the missile strike. One injured person was in critical condition after a missile directly hit a five-story building, while four others were treated for shock.

Reports noted that missile fragments landed in at least three locations across Haifa, causing significant damage. Regional tensions have escalated since a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran began on February 28, which has claimed over 1,340 lives to date, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

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