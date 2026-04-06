J & K Lakes Vanishing, Shrinking: CAG Sounds Environmental Alarm
The findings are part of the latest audit report tabled in the Assembly, focusing on conservation and management of water bodies.
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According to the audit, certain lakes were found to be nearly dried up or no longer visible, while others showed significant reduction in size.
The report also pointed to limited financial allocation and lack of comprehensive conservation planning for multiple lakes.Read Also Paras Health Launches Green Campus Drive at Amar Singh College GCC Seeks Re-Examination of Proposed Jhelum Flyover Project in Srinagar
The observations raise concerns about long-term environmental sustainability and effectiveness of conservation measures. [KNT]ADVERTISEMENT
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