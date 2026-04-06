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J & K Lakes Vanishing, Shrinking: CAG Sounds Environmental Alarm

J & K Lakes Vanishing, Shrinking: CAG Sounds Environmental Alarm


2026-04-06 05:03:48
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has highlighted degradation of lakes and water bodies in Jammu and Kashmir, reporting that several have either disappeared or shrunk.

The findings are part of the latest audit report tabled in the Assembly, focusing on conservation and management of water bodies.


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According to the audit, certain lakes were found to be nearly dried up or no longer visible, while others showed significant reduction in size.

The report also pointed to limited financial allocation and lack of comprehensive conservation planning for multiple lakes.

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The observations raise concerns about long-term environmental sustainability and effectiveness of conservation measures. [KNT]

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Kashmir Observer

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