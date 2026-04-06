Silicon And Steel Contest For The Bay Of Bengal
But a more consequential transformation is now underway, one that is happening not only on the water but beneath it and along the surrounding coastlines. Warships no longer solely define the strategic contest in the bay. It is increasingly a race of silicon and steel.
This is the era of infrastructure diplomacy. Deep-sea ports, submarine fiber-optic cables and digital logistics systems shape the region's long-term strategic balance, even as military posturing continues to capture headlines.
As South Asia and Southeast Asia grow more closely connected, the Bay of Bengal is emerging as a crucial node of global connectivity. Control of the surface is no longer just about who patrols the bay's waters. Rather, it is about who shapes and facilitates the movement of goods, data and standards across the region.The steel: ports as strategic anchors
The steel in this race is visible in the major port projects around the bay's rim. From Bangladesh's Matarbari and Payra to Myanmar's Kyaukphyu and India's planned transshipment terminal at Great Nicobar Island, these are just as much strategic anchors as commercial facilities.
Matarbari, for example, could alter regional trade flows by enabling larger vessels to dock directly, reducing reliance on transshipment hubs such as Colombo, Sri Lanka or Singapore.
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