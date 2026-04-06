Despairing The World? Ancient Greeks And Romans Knew The Feeling

If you're feeling fed up with the way things are in the world, then, no matter your politics, you are experiencing an emotion people have felt for millennia.

Perhaps you feel helpless. Maybe you feel like the character in the Roman dramatist Terence 's play The Brothers (160 BCE), who exclaims:

What can you do? As we will see, ancient people had different ideas about how to act.

One popular option was to retreat – or try to retreat – from the world, renouncing involvement and avoiding society. A less common option was to try to sort things out in the world by yourself, as one person facing all its woes.

Heraclitus' escape

Heraclitus of Ephesus (c.540-480 BCE) is one of the most prominent Greek philosophers known for becoming disillusioned with worldly affairs.

His main gripe was with politics. He disliked the insolence and stupidity of politicians and the laws they created. He was also tired of the foolishness of the people, who didn't defend their laws and constitutions:“the people,” he said,“must fight for the law as for city-walls.”

When his friend Hermodorus was banished from Ephesus, Heraclitus condemned the city for elevating foolish men and destroying good men. As the historian Diogenes Laertius informs us, Heraclitus told the leaders of Ephesus that they were so worthless they should kill themselves:

When the people of Ephesus asked why an intelligent man like Heraclitus ignored politics and preferred instead to play games of knuckle-bones with children, he apparently said civil life was no longer worth an intelligent man's time:

Eventually, Heraclitus couldn't bear it anymore. As Diogenes Laertius continues the story, Heraclitus“became a hater of his kind.” He took to wandering in the mountains, living on grass and herbs, but“when this gave him dropsy, he made his way back to the city and put this riddle to the physicians, whether they were competent to create a drought after heavy rain.”

He then tried to cure himself by repairing to a cowshed and burying himself in manure. Living his life in the mountains away from society, Heraclitus' health quickly deteriorated. He died soon after at the age of 60.