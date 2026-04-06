Jio Plan Change: Big Shock For Users As 90-Day Recharge Validity Slashed To 30 Days

Reliance Jio has reduced the validity of its Rs 195 data plan from 90 days to 30 days, while keeping the price unchanged. The plan still offers 15GB data and a Jio Hotstar subscription, but users may face higher costs.

The telecom market is buzzing again. Reliance Jio has made a huge change to its Rs 195 cricket data plan. While the price hasn't changed, the company has slashed the plan's validity, which directly hits users. A plan that was once great for long-term use has now become just a short-term data top-up.

Earlier, the Rs 195 plan gave users 90 days of validity. But with the new update, Jio has cut it down to just 30 days. This means you lose 60 days of validity for the exact same price. Users are seeing this as a move that will definitely increase their monthly bills. The data benefit, however, remains the same-a total of 15GB of high-speed data.

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Once you finish the 15GB data quota, the internet speed will drop to 64Kbps. It's important to remember that this is a data-only pack, so it doesn't include any voice calls or SMS benefits. As a special feature, the plan still offers a free 90-day subscription to Jio Hotstar Mobile.

The free Hotstar is a good bonus for people who love watching cricket, movies, and web series. But if you look at the cost, the burden on users has gone up. Before, you paid Rs 195 for 90 days, which came to about Rs 2.16 per day. Now, you pay the same Rs 195 for only 30 days, making your daily cost shoot up to Rs 6.50. That's an increase of about Rs 4.34 every single day.