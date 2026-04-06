MP Shocker: 60-Year-Old Woman Found Dead With Hands, Mouth Tied After House Fire Son Under Lens

A 60-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances after a late-night fire gutted her home in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district. Police suspected foul play after her hands and mouth were found tied with a clutch wire. The incident unfolded around midnight on Saturday in Sahri village, under the jurisdiction of the Tendukheda police station. The victim, identified as Halli Bai, was inside her thatched house when the fire broke out. Her son, Santosh, reportedly raised an alarm, prompting villagers to rush to the scene. Police were alerted through Dial 112 and arrived shortly after.

However, by the time help reached, the thatched roof had collapsed, burying the woman beneath the debris. Her body was recovered only on Sunday morning after hours of clearing the charred remains.

During the examination of the body, police discovered that Halli Bai's hands and mouth had been tightly bound with a clutch wire, shifting focus to suspected murder.

According to locals, only the mother and son were present in the house at the time of the incident. While Santosh managed to escape unharmed, residents allege that he made no visible effort to rescue his mother from the flames.

Santosh is alleged to be addicted to drugs and unemployed, while the family owns around 2.5 acres of agricultural land. Halli Bai had been living with her son since her husband's death nearly three decades ago.

Police have detained Santosh for questioning and are probing all angles. Officials said they are working to determine whether the woman died in the fire or was killed beforehand, with the fire potentially used to destroy evidence.