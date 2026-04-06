Melanie Griffith Calls Daughter Dakota Johnson's New Romance 'Fabulous'

Melanie Griffith Gives 'Fabulous' Endorsement

Veteran Hollywood actor Melanie Griffith has publicly endorsed her daughter Dakota Johnson's rumoured relationship with musician Role Model (Tucker Pillsbury), describing it succinctly and emphatically as "fabulous." The 68-year-old 'Working Girl' star shared her reaction as "fabulous" in a video posted by gossip blog Deuxmoi on April 5, as per E! News.

Griffith did not hold back when asked about the budding romance, reiterating her approval with, "Of course [they] do," when questioned if the couple had her blessing, as per E! News.

Relationship Timeline and Public Appearances

Johnson, best known for her role in 'Fifty Shades of Grey', has been linked to Role Model since December, when the pair were first spotted getting close during a dinner outing with friends. As per E! News, their relationship appeared to gather pace in January, when they were seen leaving a date night in Los Angeles hand in hand following a PDA-filled evening.

The couple's public appearances have since drawn attention, including their attendance at the Los Angeles stop of Paul McCartney's farewell tour on March 28. The concert was also attended by high-profile celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie and Olivia Rodrigo, placing Johnson and Role Model among a star-studded crowd.

A Look at Past Relationships

Prior to this relationship, Johnson was in a long-term partnership with Chris Martin, frontman of Coldplay. The two were first linked in 2017 and eventually became engaged before parting ways last year.

Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, previously dated internet personality Emma Chamberlain from 2020 to 2023.

Role Model on Past Breakup

Reflecting on that breakup in a 2024 interview, he cited homesickness as a key factor. "That was the biggest thing, I just became the most homesick I've been in my life," he said, adding, "I just wanted to go home and be with my friends and family and have some normalcy. I think that would be very confusing for the other person. Like, 'Why are you running away from me?'" as quoted by E! News. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)