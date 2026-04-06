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Artemis II Crew to Witness Hidden Lunar Regions

Artemis II Crew to Witness Hidden Lunar Regions


2026-04-06 04:48:18
(MENAFN) On Monday, a close pass by the Moon will provide the Artemis II astronauts with a rare opportunity to observe regions that have not been visible before, according to NASA.

Throughout a six-hour observation period, the team will approach their nearest distance to the Moon as they travel around its far side.

Kelsey Young, who leads the Science Mission Directorate at NASA, explained on Saturday that large portions of the Moon’s far side have remained mostly unobserved. This is because Apollo missions were scheduled to land when the near side was lit, resulting in limited human observation of the opposite side.

"So as they get closer, they'll be able to see features that human eyes have never before seen," Young said during a press briefing.

John Honeycutt, an official with NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) Program, noted that regions once only captured by robotic probes are now becoming visible to astronauts. He referred to a recent photograph taken by the Orion spacecraft as evidence.

In addition, the crew is expected to witness a solar eclipse lasting approximately 53 minutes, which will take place about an hour after Earthrise.

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