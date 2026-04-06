Lift Crash In Indore: All 12 Of Family Out Of Danger, MP Police Probe On

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, April 6 (IANS) All 12 family members, who were injured in a lift crash incident in an Indore factory in Madhya Pradesh, where they were celebrating a wedding function, are out of danger.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the Chandan Nagar locality on Sunday. "A case under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita was registered against the organiser, and further investigation is on. Fortunately, all of the lift occupants are out of danger and under treatment," said officials.

The festive joy turned into panic and chaos in Indore when an overloaded lift inside a factory suddenly snapped and plummeted, injuring 12 people -- mostly women and children -- who had gone to attend a wedding ceremony.

The incident occurred in the Rajkumar Bank area under the Chandan Nagar police station limits. The victims had gone to the second floor of the factory to see the bride. While returning, around 12 people boarded the lift together. Due to overloading, the lift gave way and crashed, triggering screams and panic at the spot. The injured individuals, all suffering leg injuries, have been identified as Ashma B, Asham, Shahnaz B, Najma B, 12-year-old Mantesh, Arshil, Zainab, Afsana, Nikhat, Fatima, Nargis, and Amira.

They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Traces of blood were found inside the damaged lift, indicating the severity of the impact. Preliminary investigation by the police has pointed towards gross negligence.

"The lift installed in the factory was meant only for transporting goods, not people. Despite this, it was being regularly used by visitors to go up and down during the wedding function," a senior police officer from Chandan Nagar police station said.

The police have registered a case and started a detailed investigation into the matter.

"It is clear that the lift was designated for goods only, yet it was misused for carrying people. Overloading was the immediate trigger, but the root cause appears to be blatant violation of safety norms. The police have recorded statements of the injured and witnesses. Action will be taken against those responsible for allowing such unsafe use of the lift," Tilak Karole, TI, Chandan Nagar, told IANS.

Initially, family members were in shock and did not immediately reveal the exact cause. It was only when the hospital administration noticed that so many people had similar injuries at the same time and inquired further that the lift collapse came to light.

The hospital then informed the police, after which the police reached the spot.

The police are now examining the maintenance records of the lift, the owner of the factory, and whether any safety certificates were in place.

Officials have indicated that charges related to negligence and endangering lives will be framed. Further investigation is underway to determine if there was any mechanical failure or a complete lack of maintenance. The condition of the injured is stated to be stable, though some are under observation for fractures.