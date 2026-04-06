403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Regional Mediators Push for Temporary Ceasefire Amid US-Iran War Talks
(MENAFN) The United States, Iran, and regional mediators are engaged in urgent discussions over a potential 45-day ceasefire that could pave the way for a permanent end to the conflict, according to reports citing officials familiar with the negotiations.
Sources involved in the talks noted that the likelihood of reaching even a partial agreement within the next 48 hours remains low. Nonetheless, officials consider the discussions a last opportunity to prevent a major escalation, which could include strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure and retaliatory attacks on oil and water facilities in Gulf countries.
US President Donald Trump’s initial 10-day deadline for Iran was set to expire Monday evening. On Sunday, he extended the deadline by 20 hours, moving the cutoff to 8 pm ET Tuesday, and told reporters that a deal is possible before then.
“There’s a good chance, but if they don’t agree, I am blowing up everything over there,” Trump said, warning of attacks on Iranian infrastructure if no agreement is reached.
Sources involved in the talks noted that the likelihood of reaching even a partial agreement within the next 48 hours remains low. Nonetheless, officials consider the discussions a last opportunity to prevent a major escalation, which could include strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure and retaliatory attacks on oil and water facilities in Gulf countries.
US President Donald Trump’s initial 10-day deadline for Iran was set to expire Monday evening. On Sunday, he extended the deadline by 20 hours, moving the cutoff to 8 pm ET Tuesday, and told reporters that a deal is possible before then.
“There’s a good chance, but if they don’t agree, I am blowing up everything over there,” Trump said, warning of attacks on Iranian infrastructure if no agreement is reached.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment