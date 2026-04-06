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Regional Mediators Push for Temporary Ceasefire Amid US-Iran War Talks

Regional Mediators Push for Temporary Ceasefire Amid US-Iran War Talks


2026-04-06 04:33:03
(MENAFN) The United States, Iran, and regional mediators are engaged in urgent discussions over a potential 45-day ceasefire that could pave the way for a permanent end to the conflict, according to reports citing officials familiar with the negotiations.

Sources involved in the talks noted that the likelihood of reaching even a partial agreement within the next 48 hours remains low. Nonetheless, officials consider the discussions a last opportunity to prevent a major escalation, which could include strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure and retaliatory attacks on oil and water facilities in Gulf countries.

US President Donald Trump’s initial 10-day deadline for Iran was set to expire Monday evening. On Sunday, he extended the deadline by 20 hours, moving the cutoff to 8 pm ET Tuesday, and told reporters that a deal is possible before then.

“There’s a good chance, but if they don’t agree, I am blowing up everything over there,” Trump said, warning of attacks on Iranian infrastructure if no agreement is reached.

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