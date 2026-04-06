TMC-Linked Woman BLO Booked Over Protest Outside CEO Office In Kolkata

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 6 (IANS) The Kolkata police registered an FIR against a female member of the Trinamool Congress-backed BLO Rights Protection Committee for staging a protest outside the office of the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), officials said on Monday.

A senior Kolkata Police officer confirmed that a notice has been served on the Booth Level Officer (BLO), Tanushree Modak Bhattacharya, directing her to appear at Hare Street police station within three days of receiving it. The FIR is understood to have been filed following instructions from the Election Commission of India.

According to the notice, Bhattacharya has been asked to cooperate fully with the investigation and provide all necessary documents. She has also been warned against engaging in similar activities in the future, destroying evidence, or obstructing the probe. The notice states that failure to comply with these directions may invite arrest.

The development comes against the backdrop of protests by a section of BLOs aligned with the Trinamool Congress, who have been agitating since shortly after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process began in West Bengal in early November last year.

The BLO Rights Protection Committee had organised a sit-in outside the CEO's office, alleging excessive workload and claiming that several BLOs had taken extreme steps due to work pressure.

Officials said this is the first instance of an FIR being registered against a female BLO in connection with the protests outside the CEO's office.

Tensions had earlier escalated on February 24 during one such demonstration, when Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari visited the CEO's office and raised slogans. The situation turned tense as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters gathered at the site, leading to unrest in the area.

Following that incident, Bhattacharya had lodged a complaint against BJP supporters, alleging misconduct. In a reversal of roles, the present FIR has now been filed against her in connection with the protest gathering, based on directions from the Election Commission.