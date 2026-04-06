Mamata 'Staged' Malda Incident To Create 'Fear Psychosis', Claims Ex-Mos Nisith Pramanik (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 6 (IANS) Nisith Pramanik, former Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being behind the recent incident in Malda, alleging that it was orchestrated to create what he termed as "fear psychosis" among people in the state.

In an interview with IANS, Pramanik, the BJP candidate from Mathabhanga Assembly constituency of Bengal, alleged that the Trinamool Congress government has been providing shelter to Bangladeshi infiltrators to sustain its political hold, claiming that voters in Bengal have now recognised this and are seeking a change in governance.

Referring to the Malda incident, where judicial officers engaged in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were allegedly surrounded and attacked by a mob on April 1, Pramanik said, "Mamata didi had said this before that such incidents can happen. Mamata didi had directly said that a particular community is in her control. Hindus are not in her control, Sanatani are not in her control. So, who can it be? One can guess."

"She had even challenged that if she removes her control from that particular community, even for a minute, then the entire state will change forever. The Malda incident was an example staged by Mamata Banerjee," he added.

He further alleged that the incident was part of a broader strategy to instil fear.

"Mamata didi did this to create a fair psychosis. And Mamata Banerjee has always done this to create an atmosphere of fear, to create an atmosphere of fair psychosis, by scaring the people of Bengal, she used her power, she used her willpower, she expanded her empire," Pramanik said.

The BJP leader also criticised the state government over the issue of border fencing along the India-Bangladesh border, questioning why the land required for fencing has not been provided to the Centre.

"If, because of the federal structure, the Central government cannot directly access the land here. So why didn't Mamata Banerjee give that 400 km of land to the Central government? Is it to welcome the Rohingyas, fake voters or Bangladeshi Muslims? It seems to be turning out to be the truth now," he said.

Highlighting concerns over infiltration, he added, "When one thinks about the India-Bangladesh border, the problem of infiltrators remains. Usually, when one moves to the zero line in every other border, the population decreases; however, when one moves closer to the Bangladesh border in Bengal, the population increases. This clearly shows that infiltration has happened."

"Trinamool does the work of providing them with all the fake documents. Because if these fake voters are not there, then the Mamata government will also fall. That is why she had a problem with the SIR process," he added.

Expressing confidence ahead of the Assembly elections, Pramanik said that the electorate is ready for a political shift.

"The general public of Bengal is saying that we need a change. We need a progressive government. The kind of lawlessness that the people of Bengal have seen in the last 15 years, the kind of appeasement politics that the youth and the people of Bengal have seen, they now want to remove this government and this party (Trinamool) from its roots itself," he said.

Citing what he described as "key issues" that could influence the outcome of the elections, Pramanik added, "There is a major reason for the national security threat, and it is the unfenced area of 450 km of Bengal. If it is still unfenced for someone, then Mamata Banerjee is responsible for it. There are no jobs for the youth of Bengal. There is no industrial infrastructure here. Mamata Banerjee is responsible for it."

He also raised concerns about employment opportunities for the youth in the state, saying, "The youth of Bengal are educated, but after completing their graduation and master's degree, they have to go to Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bengaluru to do labour work. Seeing this, Mamata Banerjee mocks them and makes sarcastic remarks like 'Why don't you make pakoras or Jhalmuri here in Kalighat?' Now the youth has realised this."

Taking aim at Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, Pramanik said, "The youth have now understood everything, and they question why Mamata cannot ask useless youth in her home, Abhishek Banerjee, her nephew, to make pakoras and Jhalmuri? Charity begins at home, so why does Mamata Banerjee not do this for her nephew? Hence, seeing all this, the youth have realised that change is necessary."